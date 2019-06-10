CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Jacksonville Jaguars, led by former Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew, lost 34-27 to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

The Jaguars had a chance to tie or take the lead in the waning moments of the game. He led a drive from the Jaguars five yard line with just under two minutes to go. He got Jacksonville down to the Panthers 24 yard line for the last play of the game., but the ball fell incomplete.

Minshew threw for 300 yards for the first time in his young NFL career. He finished with 374 in total. The quarterback also had three fumbles in the game.

The Jaguars play the New Orleans Saints next Sunday at 10 a.m.