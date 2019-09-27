JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Washington State University head coach Mike Leach tweeted out a photo on Thursday that shows former Cougars QB Gardner Minshew meeting Napoleon Dynamite's Uncle Rico.

Leach tweeted the photo with the caption "Two Uncle Ricos."

KREM's sister station First Coast News in Jacksonville reported that Uncle Rico was spotted a Waffle House, and actor Joe Gries, who plays Uncle Rico, said he was in the area to film a commercial to run on the NFL Network this Sunday.

Many comparisons have been made between the character and the former WSU QB, mostly due to them sharing a similar style of mustache.

