SPOKANE, Wash. — Former Gonzaga and current Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis will represent the East team in the NBA All-Star game on Feb. 16 in Chicago.

He becomes the second Zags player ever to make an All-Star team. The other is John Stockton, who made an All-Star team 10 times in his career.

Sabonis is currently averaging 18 points per game, nearly 13 rebounds and about five assists to go with it. Sabonis has recorded two triple-doubles this season.

His role will be a reserve off the East bench.

KREM 2's Brenna Greene spoke with Sabonis about being the second Gonzaga player to make play in an All-Star game.

"I mean, it's amazing," Sabonis said. "John Stockton was the best point guard ever so being up there with him is pretty cool."

