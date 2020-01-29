PORTLAND, Ore. — He may not admit it, but Thursday is a pretty big day for Domantas Sabonis.

That will be the day he finds out if he becomes Gonzaga's first NBA All-Star since John Stockton.

"I mean, it's amazing," reflected Sabonis on potentially following in the famous Gonzaga guard's footsteps. "John Stockton was the best point guard ever so being up there with him is pretty cool."

As most professionals try do though, the Lithuanian is focused on the bigger picture.

"I don't think about it," said Sabonis of his All-Star bid. "We have Portland tomorrow so just got to put my focus on there. Then we have one more game in Chicago. These things are out of your control, so you just got to go out there and help your team win."

Sabonis has certainly helped his team win this year.

He's averaging a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds per contest. He's also involving his teammates, averaging four and a half assists per outing.

He's reaching big milestones as well, recording his first NBA triple-double just over a week ago and his second triple-double this past weekend in Portland.

He credits his ascent to making the most of the moment.

"Just getting the opportunity to come out and be a starter. Finally got that. Just wanted to come out and take advantage of it."

He's not the only Zag to take advantage of their opportunities in the NBA.

When Sabonis was first drafted, just him and Kelly Olynyk represented Gonzaga in the league. Now, it's a whole plethora of Bulldogs.

"It's awesome," said the forward about the amount of Zags in the NBA. "It really shows how much the program has improved. Everything that's going on there-- Mark Few and the coaching staff is doing an incredible job."

No matter what, Sabonis stays connected to his roots in Spokane.

After all, they helped him get to Indiana, and maybe Chicago, where the NBA All-Star game will be held in a few weeks.

"I just talked to Coach Few a couple of days ago when I was in Phoenix. I text Tommy all the time. They're my family. It's great. I try to get back there at least once every summer."

