Famous athletes play in The Showcase to raise money for Community Cancer Fund

The greatest hockey player ever Wayne Gretzky and NFL Hall of Famer John Elway were in Coeur d'Alene for the event. Local stars played too.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Showcase celebrity golf tournament wrapped up on Saturday at the Coeur d’Alene Resort Golf Course.

Famous athletes both nationally known and local stars took to the course the past couple days to raise money for the Community Cancer Fund.

Most of the celebs are former and current athletes.

Former Gonzaga basketball great Adam Morrison, Spokane native and two time Stanley Cup winner Tyler Johnson and former Shadle Park High School and Washington State quarterback Mark Rypien were among the locals.

"It's a great event, obviously it is for a good cause and who doesn't like playing golf at the resort," Morrison said.

Some of the greatest to do it in all of sports were there too.

The greatest hockey player of all-time Wayne Gretzky was out on the links. NFL Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway made the trip to CDA too.

"That's the fun part about it is to be able to play golf, do something we like to do, but also help a lot of people and raise some money," Elway said.

Former MLB All-Star Mark Mulder won in the overall score at the event for the second time in a row.

The Showcase was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event usually raises around three to four million dollars for the Community Cancer Fund.