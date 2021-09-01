x
EWU alum wins silver in 2020 Paralympics, shatters her previous record

This is Roberts' second silver medal of the 2020 Paralympic games.
Credit: Team USA

TOKYO, Japan — Eastern Washington University alum Jaleen Roberts placed second in the 100 meter dash in the 2020 Paralympic games on Wednesday.

This is Roberts' second silver medal of this year's games. Roberts already won a silver medal over the weekend in the long jump. She shattered her previous record by .25 seconds. Her final time for her race earlier in the day was 13.41 and her most recent time was 13.16 seconds.

Roberts was born with cerebral palsy. She competed in the T37 division of the Paralympics which is a classification that is distinguished by co-ordination impairments like hypertonia, ataxia and athetosis.

   

