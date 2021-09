Jaleen Roberts already won a silver medal in the women's T37 long jump over the weekend.

TOKYO, Japan — Jaleen Roberts, a 22-year-old Eastern Washington University student, is on her way to the 100m T37 final. She ran an American record time of 13.41 in a heat Wednesday morning.

Roberts already won a silver medal over the weekend in the long jump. She also finished sixth in the 200m finals last week.