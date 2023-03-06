EWU women's basketball advances to Big Sky conference semi-finals with 72-64 win over Montana

CHENEY, Wash. — The EWU women's basketball team has advanced to the conference semi-finals in the Big Sky Tournament with a 72-64 win over Montana.
With this win, the Eags are now 19-10 on the season, thanks in part to Jamie Loera and Aaliyah Alexander, who both set career-highs against Montana with 23 and 22 points respectively.
"We're excited. Our players played their hearts out and they came out really focused. They've been dialed in this whole weekend as we prepared for Montana," EWU head coach Joddie Gleason said. "Montana came out and went 10-13 in the first quarter and really punched us in the gut. Our players responded really well in the second to get stops and prevent easy baskets at the rim. Then we got our offense going too. It was a huge win and a total team effort. We just made a couple of adjustments on ball screens against [Carmen] Gfeller. Our fives were trying to stop their point guards a little too much. We switch things up to make it a little tougher for them to get downhill. Jacinta Buckley helped to just slow them down. When we started making shots, we were able to limit them in transition."
Eastern had a 40.9 shooting percentage for the game while Montana finished with a 41.4 percentage. Up next, the Eags will take on the No. 1 seed Northern Arizona Lumberjacks Tuesday at 11 a.m. PST. The last time these two teams met was in the conference tournament in 2015. Eastern defeated the Lumberjacks in the quarterfinals 73-57.
DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE
HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.
Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com.