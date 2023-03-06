EWU women's basketball advances to Big Sky conference semi-finals with 72-64 win over Montana

"We're excited. Our players played their hearts out and they came out really focused. They've been dialed in this whole weekend as we prepared for Montana," EWU head coach Joddie Gleason said. "Montana came out and went 10-13 in the first quarter and really punched us in the gut. Our players responded really well in the second to get stops and prevent easy baskets at the rim. Then we got our offense going too. It was a huge win and a total team effort. We just made a couple of adjustments on ball screens against [Carmen] Gfeller. Our fives were trying to stop their point guards a little too much. We switch things up to make it a little tougher for them to get downhill. Jacinta Buckley helped to just slow them down. When we started making shots, we were able to limit them in transition."