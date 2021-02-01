EWU Board votes for athletics to stay Division I

The board voted 8-1 to stay DI, with the lone dissenter being the student trustee.

CHENEY, Wash. — After nearly three weeks of taking public feedback, EWU’s Board of Trustees voted on Friday to keep their athletics programs at the DI level, including their football team. The Board voted 8-1, with the lone dissenter being the student trustee.

In May 2021, Eastern Washington University Interim President David May recommended the same fate for athletics to the board.

May said in May that moving down in athletics would negatively impact recruiting local students to enroll at Eastern and would cause the ending of athletic sponsorships that would damage the university's fundraising opportunities. He also said athletics helps make the student body diverse.

“Moving to a lower divisions or association or eliminated some sports does not align with the vision that EWU has created. That vision reads in part, ‘Eastern Washington university is a driving force for the culture, economy, workforce, and vitality of Washington state,'" May said in his presentation.

"I'm very appreciative of the president’s support,” said EWU Athletic Director Lynn Hickey to KREM in May. “That was good news to hear that he feels good about our values and our purpose in the mission of the university.”

According to a report from the PICTOR Group, EWU had four options from which to choose. The school could remain an NCAA Division I-FCS program, reclassify to a subdivision of NCAA Division I, reclassify to NCAA Division II or reclassify to NCAA Division III.

The PICTOR Group report said that if EWU remained a NCAA DI FCS program, they would have to cut athletic funding elsewhere. According to the report, they would also need to invest more money into the department and find more aggressive ways to generate revenue or they could select which sports to allocate the majority of their funding to, then fund other teams as if they were Division III.

“To achieve this in a manner that is sustainable in the future, EWU will have to make the decision to tier its sports array, stepping back from full support for some sports," May acknowledged to the board during his recommendation.

Hickey said in May that she had not discussed with the administration what tiering sports would look like if the Board made the decision to go with May’s recommendation.

There were people within EWU’s Faculty who were opposed to today’s results.

Back in May, David Syphers, an EWU physics professor and president of the Faculty Organization come July 1, provided a personal statement to KREM about May’s recommendation.

It said in part: