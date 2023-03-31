Eastern Washington's Steele Venters declares for NBA draft, enters transfer portal

The EWU guard announced the news via Twitter.

CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington guard Steele Venters has declared for the NBA Draft, but is maintaining his college eligibility and is entering the transfer portal.

Venters announced the news via Twitter.

In the post, Venters said:

"I'd like to thank Eastern Washington for everything up until this point and Cheney will always be a huge part of my basketball career. I will forever be thankful for the relationships I've built here with faculty, staff, coaches and teammates. The support from Eagle Nation is something that I will always cherish. I am beyond grateful for the EWU coaching staff, especially coach Riley for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to become the player that I am. I've had some amazing teammates these last 4 years and I've created relationships that will last forever."

The former walk-on was the Big Sky MVP this season, averaging just over 15 points and almost three rebounds per game.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.