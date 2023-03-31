x
Eastern Washington

Eastern Washington's Steele Venters declares for NBA draft, enters transfer portal

The EWU guard announced the news via Twitter.
Credit: AP
Eastern Washington guard Steele Venters, right, looks to drive the lane as Colorado guard KJ Simpson defends in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington guard Steele Venters has declared for the NBA Draft, but is maintaining his college eligibility and is entering the transfer portal.

Venters announced the news via Twitter

In the post, Venters said:

"I'd like to thank Eastern Washington for everything up until this point and Cheney will always be a huge part of my basketball career. I will forever be thankful for the relationships I've built here with faculty, staff, coaches and teammates. The support from Eagle Nation is something that I will always cherish. I am beyond grateful for the EWU coaching staff, especially coach Riley for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to become the player that I am. I've had some amazing teammates these last 4 years and I've created relationships that will last forever."

The former walk-on was the Big Sky MVP this season, averaging just over 15 points and almost three rebounds per game.

