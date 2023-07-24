Big Sky Conference holding media day at Northern Quest Casino

KREM 2 will get the chance to talk to coaches as well as student-athletes from the conference’s 12 teams . Two of those teams include U of I and EWU.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — We are just about one month away from the kickoff of the 2023 college football season. Last weekend the Big Sky Conference hosted its Big Sky Football Kickoff. On Monday, the conference will hold its media day at Northern Quest Casino.

“Over the last few years this Big Sky premier event, which are some of my favorite days of the year, has transformed into a fun and meaningful way to literally and figuratively kick off our football season,” Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said. “College football media members and others who have attended our Kickoff in the past as well as similar gatherings around the country have noted that the Big Sky’s event compares favorably to those hosted by the biggest FBS conferences, and we already are working on some new and creative ideas – including the change in venue to Northern Quest -- to continue elevating the experience that we take pride in providing to all of those who attend or watch.”

KREM 2 will get the chance to talk to coaches as well as student-athletes from the conference’s 12 teams about the upcoming season. Two of those teams include the University of Idaho and Eastern Washington University.

On Sunday, Big Sky Conference officials announced their preseason football most valuable player titles.

University of Idaho wide receiver, Hayden Hatten was named preseason offensive MVP. Hatten was a threat for the Vandals in 2022. He caught 83 passes for 1,209 yards and 16 touchdowns. Hatten was named first team all Big Sky, and an All-American by numerous outlets including the Associated Press.

KREM 2’s sports team will be at Northern Quest and will keep everyone updated on what is happening. Including updates from the University of Idaho and Eastern Washington University.