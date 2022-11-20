Idaho Vandals make FCS Playoffs

This year, the Vandals face a Southeastern Louisiana team with an 8-3 record.

MOSCOW, Idaho — The magical first season under head coach Jason Eck continues as the Idaho Vandals earned a spot in the FCS Playoffs.

Idaho earned a spot after winning a pivotal rivalry matchup against Idaho State 38-7 in the Battle of the Domes. The win improved Idaho to 7-4 on the season and 6-2 in Big Sky Conference play.

The Vandals will face Southeastern Louisiana Saturday evening at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond, Louisiana, in the first round of the FCS Playoffs at 4 p.m. pacific time.

This marks Idaho's first playoff appearance since returning to the FCS and 12th playoff appearance overall.

The last time Idaho made an appearance in the FCS playoffs was in 1995. The Vandals lost to No. 1 seed McNeese State in the first round of the FCS playoffs in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

This year, the Vandals face a Southeastern Louisiana team with an 8-3 record. The losses came from a pair of FBS teams in Louisiana and Florida Atlantic and a conference game against Texas A&M Commerce. Their lone ranked win came against Incarnate Word 41-35, which earned a seven seed in the FCS Playoffs.

