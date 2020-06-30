Report: Spokane Indians, Minor League Baseball seasons will be canceled Tuesday afternoon

What has seemed like the inevitable for months may finally become official on Tuesday.

Editor's note: Above video is a previous story with a Spokane Indians seasonal employee about the potential of the season being canceled.

SPOKANE, Wash. – Baseball America is reporting that Minor League Baseball will officially announce this afternoon that all of their team's seasons have been canceled.

This is due to the fact that Major League Baseball is not providing the MiLB any players, and has instead instituted taxi squads to replace injured and under performing players this year.

Minor League Baseball being canceled this season seemed like an inevitability once the novel coronavirus hit, but the official decision didn't come down until Tuesday due to several weeks of failed negotiation talks at the Major League level.

The Spokane Indians, like many other minor league teams during this time, have been offering dinners for fans as part of their "Dinner-To-Go" program. More "Dinner-To-Go" programs are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

They also have recently instituted their "Inland Cafe" program to bring fans to Avista Stadium for lunch. The first lunch was on June 22nd and they will have lunches this week until July 2nd. The Inland Cafe is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. More announcements on dates the Inland Cafe will be open are expected to come in the coming weeks.

The Spokane Indians' extended off-season is set to bring about a ton of change to the team. Many people expect them to not be affiliated with the Texas Rangers after this season due to reorganization at the minor league level.