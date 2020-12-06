Editor's note: The above video is a previous KREM report on seasonal Spokane Indians employees awaiting news from the organization about the season.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Indians and the league they belong in, the Northwest League, announced the indefinite postponement of their season on Friday.

The Indians were supposed to start their season on June 17 against the Hillsboro Hops for an eight game home stand. The Hops won the 2019 Northwest League championship.

"We understand and support the decision to postpone the start of the 2020 season announced by the Northwest League today," the Indians said in a statement. "The health and safety of Indians fans, players, staff, and the Inland Northwest community has always been the top priority. Unfortunately, the Indians do not have any further information beyond what the Northwest League has announced at this time. Any additional updates on the 2020 season will be provided to fans and community members as they become available."

The Northwest League also announced that the all-star game between them and the Pioneer League has officially been cancelled.

The Indians' postponement comes amidst unrest in major league baseball. After several negotiations, the players and the owners can't seem to come to an agreement to start the MLB season.

RELATED: Spokane Indians employees await decision on minor league season

RELATED: Central Valley alum Jeremy Wu-Yelland drafted by the Boston Red Sox