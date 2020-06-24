Spokane City Council passes ban on high-pitched 'mosquito' devices

The council passed the ordinance by a 4-3 vote after it had been deferred multiple times since 2019.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council passed an ordinance on Monday that bans the use of devices that emit high-frequency sounds meant to only be audible to young adults and children, more commonly known as "mosquito" devices.

The ordinance passed by a vote of 4-3. City Council President Breean Beggs and council members Kate Burke, Lori Kinnear and Candace Mumm voted in favor of the ban, while council members Michael Cathcart, Betsy Wilkerson and Karen Stratton voted against the ban.

The devices have been seen as controversial, with Burke previously saying she believed their usage by Spokane businesses was discriminatory toward young people.

A 7-11 in downtown Spokane had previously used one that could be heard by all ages, and the owners had previously told KREM that it was a last resort to stop people from loitering.