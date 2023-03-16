Senators grill VA officials during hearing after learning about deaths linked to electronic heath record computer system

The U.S Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs hearing happened about a day after senators say VA officials told them about the deaths linked to the computer system.

SPOKANE, Wash — Some US senators aren't happy with the rollout of a computer system meant to modernize the Department of Veterans Affairs' electronic health records, especially the case after they heard from VA officials reporting multiple deaths linked to the system.

The Oracle Cerner computer system has been plagued with issues since it rolled out.

On Wednesday the U.S Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs held a hearing about the future of the Oracle Cerner computer system and to discuss the issues it's seen since it was implemented. The hearing comes a day after senators say VA officials told them about the deaths linked to the computer system.

During the hearing, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said his staff heard from VA officials four people died, including one in Spokane.

Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) shared her frustrations at the hearing.

"I have heard from providers who are burnt out trying to navigate this broken interface on top of what has already been an incredibly trying time for health care workers,” she said. “I have heard directly from my constituents who have received a late cancer diagnosis because of the flaws in this system. None of this is okay."

The VA signed a contract with Cerner, which is now owned by Oracle for $10 billion over ten years.

The new electronic health record computer system initially rolled out in Spokane first in 2020.

Other locations using the system include VA medical centers in Walla Walla and Roseburg, Ore.

According to the VA, further rollout of the health record system to other locations was delayed until June 2023 to address its issues. The current contract with Oracle Cerner ends in May.

