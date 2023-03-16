6 Spokane County high schools get $850k grant for mentorship program

The program will focus on connecting low-income, BIPOC, homeless and English language-learning students with mentors offering support for higher education.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Washington Student Achievement Council (WSAC) awarded an $850,000 grant to LaunchNW for a new mentorship program at six Spokane County high schools.

The goal of the money is to implement the Coordinated Community Mentorship Program (CCMP) at the awarded schools. The program partnered with 15 local organizations, and it will focus on connecting low-income, BIPOC, homeless and English language learning students and families with mentors offering support along the journey to post-high school education.

“LaunchNW and Innovia Foundation are thrilled that WSAC has chosen the Coordinated Community Mentoring Program for investment,” said Benn Small, the LaunchNW executive director. “This program is a critical reflection of our community’s commitment to ensuring our young people have the support they need to travel their best journey to post-high school success."

The CCMP will be available to interested tenth and eleventh-grade students attending Medical Lake, East Valley, Riverside, North Central, Shadle Park, and University High Schools this fall.

Some of the CCMP partners include Eastern Washington University, Carl Maxey Center, Family Promise of Spokane, Hispanic Business Professionals Association, Catholic Charities Eastern Washington, to mention others.

“We are honored to work with LaunchNW and area partners on this vital initiative,” said Bailley Wootton, the director of strategic partnerships in Gonzaga University’s Center for Community Engagement.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.