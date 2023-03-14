CDA School District asking voters to approve two separate levies

If both pass, the median homeowner will pay almost $150 more than last year.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene School District is asking voters to approve two separate levies. If both pass, the median homeowner will pay almost $150 more than last year.

The first levy on the ballot is a supplemental levy funding everything from extracurricular activities to salaries and textbooks. The second levy on the ballot is to improve safety and maintenance at Coeur d'Alene schools

Polls in Kootenai County closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday night. Vicki Campbell marked her ballot with less than an hour to spare.

"I believe in the levy," Campbell said. "I want our kids to have a good education and I support our schools."

Campbell says she's happy to support the Coeur d'Alene School District, even at a time when the cost of living has gone up and even though she no longer has kids in school.

"I understand that's a concern but we went to school, we were supported in school, and I'd like to see our future generation supported in school," Campbell said.

Last August, the district tried to pass a maintenance levy, but it failed.

"I voted no on the last one because I don't think they were very clear on what they money was for," Michael Stavish said. "It just sounded like 'hey, tons of money every year because, reasons.'"

KREM 2 met Stavish, a father of three at an open house in January. The district asked parents and community members to fill out a thought exchange. The highest ranked comments asked board members to be more transparent and explain exactly what their tax dollars were going toward.

The supplemental levy accounts for a quarter of the district's budget. The sample ballot shows what programs are supported and what's at stake.

"If the supplemental levy does not pass, it's 25% of our budget. That's one in every four employees."

The district also provided more information about the safety and maintenance levy, showing a list of prioritized projects and the costs. The district maintains 41 buildings, a third of them more than 30 years old. HVAC systems, roof repairs and asphalt paving make up nearly half of the $25 million the district is asking for.

If that levy fails this time around, the district says its maintenance backlog will continue to balloon, reaching an estimated $100 million within 10 years.

"It concerns me that I see so many people thinking it's not a good idea to vote yes or even vote at all," Campbell said.

KREM 2 will continue to provide the latest updates in this election.

