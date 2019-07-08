Editor's note: Above video is a report on Rep. McMorris Rodgers' visit to Spokane in January amid the government shutdown

SPOKANE, Wash. – Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers will hold her annual Spokane town hall at Gonzaga University on Wednesday.

The “Conversation with Cathy” Town Hall will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the university’s Globe Room at Cataldo Hall. It is free and open to the public, and does not require online ticketing.

On Tuesday, McMorris Rodgers spent the day meeting with local legislators, the Alzheimer’s Association and Washington State University Spokane Chancellor Daryll DeWald.

The congresswoman also toured local businesses in Liberty Lake to hear about ways she can support small businesses in eastern Washington.

McMorris Rodgers will meet with the Washington Food Industry Association and National Association of Women Business Owners ahead of the town hall on Wednesday.

In July, McMorris Rodgers spoke out against a privately-conducted study regarding the removal of the Lower Snake River Dams.

“This privately-funded study is a slap in the face of our state’s agricultural economy. It is another example of Seattle-based interests seeking to disrupt our way of life in Central and Eastern Washington,” McMorris Rodgers and Washington Rep. Dan New House said in a joint statement.

McMorris Rodgers also cosponsored bipartisan legislation aimed at ending robocalls.

During last year’s town hall in Spokane Valley, McMorris Rodgers spoke on a handful of topics, including filibusters, the Second Amendment and upgrading the nuclear arsenal.

McMorris Rodgers defended the Second Amendment at that event.

“It’s fundamentally…it is our last line of defense. You can defend your family,” she said.

