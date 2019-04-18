SPOKANE, Wash. — After two years of waiting, Americans can see the redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigate report into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Attorney General William Barr has given Congress a copy of the 448-page report and it now posted on the special counsel’s website. He allowed Congress to view the report with nothing redacted other than grand jury information.

Washington and Idaho lawmakers were quick to respond to Barr's news conference and the release of the Mueller report on Thursday.

Washington governor and presidential candidate Jay Inslee sounded off on Facebook.

“The Attorney General should be the nation’s top law enforcement officer – not a spokesman for the president. This press conference was a disgrace,” he wrote.

Inslee has been critical of the Trump administration in the past.

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, who represents Washington’s 5th District, responded to the public release of the report on Twitter.

“As I’ve long said and voted for, the Mueller report needed to be made public. I’m glad that’s now happening, and in the coming days, I look forward to reviewing it myself,” she wrote.

Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, issued a statement following the release of the full report:

“I have repeatedly said this investigation should come to a conclusion without interference from either side of the political aisle. Attorney General William Barr’s four-page summary submitted last month adequately summarized the principle findings of the Mueller investigation which revealed no evidence to support allegations that President Donald Trump or the members of his campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.

“Special counsel Robert Mueller’s thorough, two-year investigation included more than 500 search warrants, 2,800 subpoenas, 40 Federal Bureau of Investigation agents and 500 witnesses. Since no credible evidence supports charges of collusion or conspiracy with the Kremlin, I am ready to move on from this drawn out attack on the President.

“Idaho’s taxpayers sent me to Washington to enact meaningful legislation at the federal level, and my focus remains on continuing to advance commonsense reforms that advance pro-growth, pro-jobs and pro-national security policies.”

President Trump also responded to the Barr’s remarks on Twitter. He shared a photo in the style of popular HBO show “Game of Thrones” that reads, “No collusions. No obstruction. For the haters and the radical left Democrats – game over.”

In early April, protesters demanded the public release of the Mueller report during a rally in downtown Spokane.

More than 100 people gathered in front of the federal courthouse. Event leaders prepared talks and chants, and a video was also filmed.

