SPOKANE, Wash. — Protesters demanded the public release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s findings in a rally Thursday in downtown Spokane.

According to a news release, activists in Spokane joined a nationwide protest calling on Attorney General William Barr and elected officials to take steps in making Mueller’s findings public. Hundreds of cities are set to participate.

Event leaders prepared talks and chants, and a video was also filmed.

The nationwide protest was scheduled after Barr missed the deadline set by Congress to release the full Mueller report on April 3, according to its website.

A redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report on the Russia investigation will be sent to Congress by mid-April and will not be shared with the White House beforehand, Attorney General William Barr said on Friday.

Some protesters will visit the local offices of Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Sen. Patty Murray and Sen. Maria Cantwell before joining the protest scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Tom Foley Federal Building in downtown Spokane.

Mueller officially concluded his investigation when he submitted his report on Friday, March 22. Two days later, Barr sent a four-page letter to Congress that detailed Mueller’s “principal conclusions.”

Mueller did not find that the Trump campaign coordinated or conspired with Russia, Barr wrote, and did not reach a conclusions on whether Trump obstructed justice.

Barr said he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein decided on their own that Mueller’s evidence was insufficient to establish that the president committed obstruction.

The Associated Press contributed to this report