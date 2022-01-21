Idaho Gov. Brad Little visits Post Falls to discuss budget, COVID in state

During the conference, Little discussed COVID-19 vaccination, the legalization of marijuana and his recent State of the State address.

POST FALLS, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little held a press conference in Post Falls on Friday. During the conference, Little discussed COVID-19 vaccination, the legalization of marijuana and his recent State of the State address.

Little said the three areas he has spent the majority of the time discussing with lawmakers and local leaders are investments in education, investments in transportation, and tax relief. He also discussed investments in water, firefighters and crisis outreach for adults and children.

The Gem State has one of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, and many Idahoans are still reluctant to get it. However, Little said Idahoans are very suspicious of government by nature.

"Some of the things the government said early, CDC, fill in the blank, they should have always put the caveat with what we know today," Little said. "'We think this is the case,' instead of saying, 'Absolutely when we get through this Alpha variant, things will come down.'"