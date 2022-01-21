Idaho's unemployment rate drops to 2.4% in December

2.4% passes Idaho's previous record of 2.5% set prior to the pandemic in December 2019, according to the Idaho Department of Labor.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Labor announced the Gem State's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 2.4% in December, a historic low.

2.4% passes Idaho's previous record of 2.5% set prior to the pandemic in December 2019, according to the department of labor. Over the last five months of 2021, the number of Idahoans employed or searching for work increased by 806 people to 909,467.

Total employment in Idaho grew to 887,379, up 0.3%, and total unemployment dropped by 7.2%. Idaho's unemployed population decreased by 1,716 individuals, brining the total to 22,088, according to the department of labor.

The Gem State also saw its labor force participation decrease from 62.3% to 62.2% in December. The Idaho Department of Labor said the state's labor force participation rate has decreased continuously since hitting a historic low in June 2021.

According to the announcement, natural resources (4.9%), information (3.9%), transportation and warehousing and utilities (2.4%) were Idaho's industry sectors with the greatest over-the-month job growth.

Nondurable goods manufacturing (-1.3%), state government (-1.2%) and wholesale trade (-0.9%) saw the largest job decline of Idaho's industry sectors, the Idaho Department of Labor said.

Of the Gem State's Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), Coeur d'Alene had the highest over-the-month nonfarm job growth with an increase of 0.8%. Idaho Falls ranked No. 2 in the category with a job growth of 0.3%, with Pocatello and Boise just behind with an increase of 0.2%.

Overall, the Idaho Department of Labor said the 208's nonfarm jobs grew to 790,500 total, up 2,000 jobs and 0.3%.

According to a statement from Gov. Brad Little, Idaho ranks in the top five in the United States for the lowest unemployment rate per-state nationally. Gov. Little's full comment on the unemployment rate announcement is below:

"Idaho's economy is booming and people are working at historic rates, proving that the conservative principles of cutting taxes, slashing regulations, and making investments where they matter most lead to opportunity and prosperity for the people. Thank you to Idaho workers and employers big and small for our success! My LEADING IDAHO plan keeps us on this path of prosperity by using our record budget surplus to give back to the people through historic tax relief and significant investments in education, transportation, water, and other areas that impact people's daily lives," Gov. Little said.

