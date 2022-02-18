Gov. Inslee visits Spokane after lifting indoor mask mandate

The three main themes from Gov. Inslee's visit were the 'Move Ahead Washington' package, climate priorities and affordable housing.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Yesterday, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced that he will be ending the state's indoor mask mandate on Mar. 21, 2022

Today, he visited Spokane for a completely different reason. The governor toured a variety of areas, talking about a variety of topics.

The three main themes from Gov. Inslee's visit were the 'Move Ahead Washington' package, climate priorities and affordable housing.

The governor's first stop was at Gonzaga University, where he spoke with about 50 students regarding climate change, calling it the biggest threat currently facing Washington. He also named on the students Washingtonian of the day.

After that, Gov. Inslee went to the Spokane Transit Authority to view their line of electric buses. While taking questions from the STA, the governor was asked about affordable housing. Inslee believes that affordable housing is an issue that needs to be resolved quickly.

"We need to get people into housing in months, not years," Gov. Inslee said. "We have to provide supportive wraparound services around people because a lot of these folks have mental health challenges and chemical challenges that need to be addressed if they're going to be successfully kept out of homelessness."

Inslee then made his way to Airway Heights, touring a home built by Habitat for Humanity in the developing neighborhood. The neighborhood has houses and apartments meant to provide more affordable housing for the area.