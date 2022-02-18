Colville School District third to make masks optional after Thursday night vote

CSD could face a decrease in state funding as their mask-optional decision goes into effect Tuesday.

COLVILLE, Wash. — The Colville School District (CSD) board of directors voted Thursday night to make masks optional in Colville schools starting Tuesday.

CSD is the third local school district to defy Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s mask mandate following Kettle Falls and Richland.

After Kettle Falls School District (KFSD) failed to comply with statewide mask mandates, they were sent an official warning from the state of Washington saying if they continue to defy, further action would be taken including eventual decrease in state funding.