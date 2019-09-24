SPOKANE, Wash. — SPOKANE, Wash. – What do you want to ask Spokane’s mayoral candidates Ben Stuckart and Nadine Woodward?

On Oct. 4 from 7-8 p.m., KREM is hosting a live debate between Stuckart and Woodward. Speak Out Spokane: KREM Mayor Debate features the candidates answering your questions live on air.

Want to submit a question? Send us a video of yourself asking a question to debate@krem.com, or use the hashtag #KREMDebate on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram. You can also submit your video question in the form below.

What kind of videos we’re looking for

Speak Out Spokane will include viewer videos that are 10-15 seconds long. Please keep your question succinct and make sure you’re in a quiet space when you record the video so it’s easy to understand. When you shoot the video, make sure your face is centered in the screen. It’s OK to shoot the video horizontal or vertical.

The videos are due by Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 9 a.m.

About the debate

Speak Out Spokane is a debate between the two mayoral candidates: Nadine Woodward and Ben Stuckart. The mayor of Spokane is a nonpartisan position. The debate will be moderated by KREM 2 anchor Mark Hanrahan.

The candidates will be asked questions via video from Spokane voters. Some questions may also be written questions submitted by viewers or submitted via Facebook Live during the debate.

The debate questions will be selected by KREM 2 staff to address a wide variety of issues. A coin flip will determine which candidate answers the first question.

Each candidate will have 90 seconds for initial answers and 45 seconds for rebuttal. The moderator is allowed to ask for clarification or follow-up on a candidate’s response.

Following the debate, analysts will discuss the candidate’s answers on KREM-TV until 8 p.m. More analysis will continue after that on KREM’s livestream on Facebook, YouTube and KREM.com.

