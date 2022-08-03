Marie Gluesenkamp Perez advances to November election for Washington's 3rd Congressional District

Incumbent Jaime Herrera Beutler has won the largest share of the district's split Republican vote so far, likely securing the second spot on the November ballot.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Democratic challenger Marie Gluesenkamp Perez retained her first place lead with 32% in the race for Washington's 3rd Congressional District following a fresh round of ballots added to the tally Wednesday afternoon. The Associated Press called her as the race's first winner shortly before 6 p.m.

Incumbent Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler remained in second place with 23.8%. If that rank continues to hold, she will become the race's second winner and advance to a runoff against Gluesenkamp Perez in the November general election.

Herrera Beutler also faced two prominent challengers running to her right in the primary. Republicans Joe Kent and Heidi St. John attacked her as insufficiently conservative, and Kent heavily criticized her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, Kent had received 20.8% of the vote and St. John had received 15.2%.

The Washington Secretary of State's office posted an initial vote tally shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday night and updated it several times until about 8:45 p.m. as initial counts came in from counties within the district. Wednesday's update is the first since then.

The leading candidates traded places several times during the initial updates, but by 8:45 p.m. they had settled into a rank order of Gluesenkamp Perez in first, Herrera Beutler in second, Kent in third and St. John in fourth. Those rankings held on Wednesday without any major changes to the percentages.

The 3rd District includes all of Clark, Cowlitz, Lewis, Pacific, Skamania and Wahkiakum counties plus a small part of Thurston County. All except Wahkiakum County updated their tallies on Wednesday afternoon.

Excluding Thurston, the counties showed a combined total of 130,415 votes counted as of Wednesday evening and 73,673 votes still to be counted. About 83% of the remaining outstanding ballots were from Clark County.

Herrera Beutler has represented the Southwest Washington district since 2010, but the prominence of Kent and St. John in the current election raised the possibility that she could be knocked out of the race if one of them managed to grab a larger share of Republican votes in the primary.

The district's Republican vote did end up being heavily split, but Herrera Beutler appears to have come away with the largest share, securing a second-place finish in the primary.