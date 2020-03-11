How to register to vote in-person on Election Day in Washington, Idaho

Here's what you need to know if you are going to register to vote in-person on Election Day.

SPOKANE, Wash — Election day is here and if you aren’t registered to vote, you still can.

In Washington and Idaho, you can still register to vote in-person on Election Day.

In Spokane County, two voting centers are open to get voters registered on Election Day. Voters can head to the Spokane Arena in Downtown Spokane or the CenterPlace Event Center in Spokane Valley. Both locations are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If you live outside Spokane County, you can register to vote in-person at your local election office. Everyone registering to vote should have a Washington driver’s license or a Social Security number.

In Idaho, you can register to vote in-person on Election Day as well. Voter can register in-person at their designated polling place.

Everyone registering to vote must have proof of residence. This can include an Idaho driver’s license or identification card, any document that contains a valid address in the precinct together with a picture identification card of a current valid student photo identification card from a postsecondary educational institution in Idaho accompanied with a current student fee statement that contains the student’s valid address in the precinct.

Polling places in Idaho open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time.