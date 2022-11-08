LIVE COVERAGE: Gov. Greg Abbott wins re-election bid over Beto O'Rourke

Several Texas-wide and Houston-area seats will be up for grabs.

HOUSTON — Election Day is here! There are several important local and state races on the ballot, along with nationwide battles to determine which party will control Congress.

The polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.

Several Texas-wide and Houston-area seats will be up for grabs. One of the most closely watched races is the one for governor, where incumbent Greg Abbott and challenger Beto O’Rourke will go head-to-head. Also on the ballot are Mark Tippetts and Delilah Barrios.

Voters will cast their selections in the lieutenant governor race, where incumbent Dan Patrick is challenged by Mike Collier and Shanna Steele. Attorney General Ken Paxton goes up against Rochelle Garza and Mark Ash. Plus, Alexandra del Moral Mealer is looking to unseat current Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

9:50 PM - Gov. Greg Abbott wins re-election bid over Beto O'Rourke, CBS News reports

8:45 PM - The Texas Supreme Court ruled the provisional votes cast in Harris County after 7 p.m. will not count.

All Harris County voters who got in line after 7 p.m. will no longer be able to cast a provisional ballot. Those provisional votes that were cast after 7 p.m. will be separated from the Election Day votes and will not count.

8 PM - Harris County polls are now closed after a court order extended the opening of polling locations to 8 p.m.

6:38 PM - Harris County Elections confirms an order has been issued to extend voting hours until 8 p.m. across Harris County's 782 polling locations.

Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum said those who get in line after 7 p.m. will be able to cast a vote but they will be using a provisional ballot instead of scanning their ballot into a machine.

Tabulating provisional ballots will take a bit longer, Tatum said. Watch below

Yeni Vakare is one of the many voters who was able to cast a provisional ballot after 7 p.m. today. He told us he got in line at 7:10 pm @KHOU pic.twitter.com/Fd2DmsjJPV — Anayeli Ruiz KHOU (@AnayeliNews) November 9, 2022

6:25 PM - Both the Harris County Democrats and Harris County GOP said polls are now open until 8 p.m. after a judge approved an extension of voting hours.

KHOU 11 is reaching out to Harris County Elections to see exactly what this means for voters who want to take advantage of the extension.

🚨 IMPORTANT ELECTION UPDATE 🚨



All polling locations are now open until 8 PM in Harris County.



Capitalize off this extra time and GET TO THE POLLS! Find your polling place at https://t.co/5g3MSC0JES and DON’T LET UP! — Harris County GOP (@HarrisCountyRP) November 9, 2022

A judge has approved the extension of voting hours in Harris County until 8 PM — BUT, to vote the normal way, you still must be in line by 7 PM. Otherwise, you will have to vote provisionally.



We recommend you are in line before or by 7 PM. — Harris Democrats (@harrisdemocrats) November 9, 2022

6:11 PM - Election workers at Shadow Forest Elementary in Kingwood said the polling site has run out of paper. They are asking voters to go elsewhere until more arrive.

DEVELOPING: Election workers at Shadow Forest Elementary in Kingwood tell me this polling site has run out of paper. They are asking voters to go elsewhere until more arrives. ⁦@KHOU⁩ pic.twitter.com/xLuBQO6fUX — Jeremy Rogalski (@JRogalskiKHOU) November 9, 2022

5:45 PM - Harris County Elections confirms 21 of 44 voting machines are down at NRG Arena. Polling staff is working to get it back online.

5:41 PM - A lawsuit has been filed to try and keep some Harris County voting locations open past 7 p.m.

5:31 PM - About a 45-min wait at the West Grey multi-service polling location. This polling site had an issue this morning with 20 machines down. It was resolved and no issues have been reported since.

If you’re headed to the West Grey multi-service center polling site it’s about 45 min-hour wait to get in and out.



The polling site had an issue this morning with 20 machines down, it was resolved, no reported issues since.@KHOU #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/Y6gvt6fMYs — Brittany Ford (@BFordKHOU) November 8, 2022

5:30 PM - Long lines reported at Briargrove Elementary. Voters said it's taking them longer than an hour to vote.

Yikes. The line is getting longer out here at Briargrove Elementary. Voters say it’s taking them 1+ hour to vote. Remember, in Harris County you can vote at ANY LOCATION. 🗳️ Many others have shorter lines. Check here: https://t.co/W2jfOsBdSD @KHOU #ElectionDay #vote pic.twitter.com/w3BQ8gQ9jM — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) November 8, 2022

5:28 PM - Harris County Elections said some locations are running low on paper. Deliveries are being made to those locations.

5:09 PM - The NAACP told reporter Grace White they have attorneys on the ground at polling locations where they have reports of machines not working, long lines and people being asked to go vote somewhere else.

Just spoke to @NAACPHOU who tells @KHOU they have attorneys on the ground at polling locations. Specifically, at the Northeast Multi-Service Center on Spaulding where they have reports of machines not working, long lines and people being asked to go vote somewhere else. — Grace White (@GraceWhiteKHOU) November 8, 2022

5:03 PM - Over 263,000 Harris County voters have been processed.

5 PM UPDATE: Over 263K #HarrisCounty voters have been processed.

👉 Pick from any of our 782 polling locations at https://t.co/Cy6dCN8pve#Election2022 #HarrisVotes — Harris County Elections (@HarrisVotes) November 8, 2022

5 PM - Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo joins Beto O'Rourke and other Democratic candidates at the West Gray polling site.

Happening now: @LinaHidalgoTX joins @BetoORourke and other Democratic candidates at the West Gray polling site. I’m covering Hidalgo’s bid for a second term versus challenger @AlexMealer4HCTX. Team coverage of races + results on @KHOU and digital platforms #ElectionDay #khou11 pic.twitter.com/nnO9GW1Kh1 — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) November 8, 2022

4 PM - Harris County is nearing one million votes, according to Harris County Elections

☑️We are closing in on 1 Million total votes!

So far today, #HarrisCounty has recorded over 230K #ElectionDay check-ins.

👉Find a close polling location at https://t.co/Cy6dCN8pve#HarrisVotes pic.twitter.com/2I90DnvqMi — Harris County Elections (@HarrisVotes) November 8, 2022

3:40 PM - The Melrose Park voting location at 1001 Canino Road has been closed for the time being after a city employee was electrocuted. The man has not been identified, but the Houston Fire Department said he was a Houston Parks and Recreation employee.

UPDATE: Harris County Elections has been forced to close the polling location at Melrose Park Community Center due to issues outside of our control. Voters in the area should vote at Hardy Street Senior Citizens Center (11901 West Hardy Rd.). #HarrisVotes — Harris County Elections (@HarrisVotes) November 8, 2022

2:49 PM - Several voting locations across Harris County are reporting more than 30-minute delays including:

West University Scout House – Clubhouse: 6108 Edloe Street

T H Rogers Middle School Elementary Art Room – Orchestra Room: 5840 San Felipe Street

Briargrove Elementary School – Library: 6145 San Felipe Street

Bayland Park Community Center – Auditorium: 6400 Bissonnet Street

Humble Civic Center – Meeting room A, B, C, D: 8233 Will Clayton Parkway

Crosby Branch Library – Meeting Room: 135 Hare Road

Lone Star College Cypress Center – Room 106, Room 107: 19710 Clay Road

Spring First Church – Youth Center - Sanctuary hall: 1851 Spring Cypress Road

Seabrook Intermediate School – Practice Gym: 2401 N Meyer Avenue

To see the wait time at your desired voting location, click here.

2:23 PM - Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum said the issue at the BarkerRipley voting location was a miscommunication between the judge and voting staff with getting the necessary supplies. He confirmed the presiding judge did not have the key to open the equipment to open the voting machines and there was a miscommunication that didn't allow the judge to get what he needed to get the polls open.

There were other reported issues at different polling locations, including machine problems.

2 PM - Over 175,000 Harris County voters have already been processed, according to Harris County Elections.

2 PM UPDATE: Over 175K #HarrisCounty voters have already been processed today.

👉 Find a polling location near you at https://t.co/Cy6dCMQgh6#YourVoteYourVoice #HarrisVotes pic.twitter.com/fsKXq3EQ88 — Harris County Elections (@HarrisVotes) November 8, 2022

12:50 PM - KHOU 11 reporter Michelle Choi captured an exchange between voter Tomaro Bell and Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum after delays were reported at the West Gray Multiservice Center in Montrose.

Here’s the exchange I captured b/w voter, Tomaro Bell & Harris Co Elections Administrator, Clifford Tatum — demanding to know what happened after 20 out of 60 voting machines were down this morning at the West Gray Multiservice Center in Montrose — that’s according to a Harris Co elections spokesperson. Bc of the issues & delay caused by what officials tell me were technical issues — some folks waited 2hrs to vote — others I’m told left w/o voting. The issues have since been resolved & the line is steadily moving but voters like Bell say what happened this morning is unacceptable. KHOU 11 News #electionday #harriscounty Posted by Michelle Choi KHOU on Tuesday, November 8, 2022

12:30 PM - Harris County reports that more than 142,000 voters have been processed today.

12:30 PM Update: Over 142K voters have been processed today.

👉 View your sample ballot or find a polling location at https://t.co/R5aPyyijWK #ElectionDay #HarrisVotes pic.twitter.com/PaFj0SHgfU — Harris County Elections (@HarrisVotes) November 8, 2022

12:15 PM -Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum said some polling judges had issues opening up their polling locations this morning.

“Which somewhat to be expected since there are 782 civilians, friends, and neighbors who are called upon to perform some technical task, as it relates to opening their machines," he said.

He added that the process is "smoothing out a bit."

In response to reports of voting machines not voting, Tatum said that there is a process for opening up the voting machines and setting them up properly. If the proper steps are not followed then it may cause them to go down.

"Our response is to then send out a technician to those locations to get those machines back online," Tatum said.

Tatum said they have 160 technicians in the field. He also pushed for people who are waiting in line to check their website for waiting times at nearby sites.

"We ask for their patience," he said.

Astros victory parade

Tatum said when Houston ISD announced they were canceling classes and closing schools Monday for the Houston Astros World Series victory parade, they had to reach out to the district to make sure their election workers could access the campuses being used as polling places so they could set up on Monday.

However, he said a couple of polling judges were not able to access their campus sites until this morning.

Issues at Sunnyside polling site

Tatum said the delay at the Sunnyside polling location was not an issue of machines not working. He said the "election was inadvertently closed,” and once the election is "closed" they can’t open those machines back up.

New machines had to be then sent to the site.

Delays at West Gray Multiservice Center

Tatum said the West Gray site is one of the biggest polling sites in Harris County, but said he was not sure what the issue was delaying voting this morning.

He did say there were technicians at the site. He added that the early voting process went well at the site, so it is unclear why there are issues today.

11:30 AM - More than 116,000 voters have been processed so far, according to Harris County officials.

11:30 AM UPDATE: Over 116K voters have been processed so far today.

👉 Find a poll location at https://t.co/UnDVEDm2cS#HarrisVotes pic.twitter.com/WiEOpKfl4I — Harris County Elections (@HarrisVotes) November 8, 2022

10:30 AM - The latest update from the Harris County Elections Office shows that more than 88,000 voters have been processed.

However, elections officials reported long lines at at Lone Star Cypress Center, Prairie View A&M, Spring First Church and Nottingham Park.

10:30 AM UPDATE: Over 88K voters have been processed in #HarrisCounty.

Some of the longest lines can be found at Lone Star Cypress Center, Prairie View A&M, Spring First Church and Nottingham Park. #HarrisVotes pic.twitter.com/l6DjX3jsaY — Harris County Elections (@HarrisVotes) November 8, 2022

9:30 AM - The Harris County Elections Office reports that more than 60,000 voters have already been processed this morning.