Overnight fire burns through North Spokane elementary school

Fire crews say the flames were 15 to 20 feet high above the roof of St. Charles Elementary School.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A fire broke out in a North Spokane elementary school early Thursday morning. Fire crews arrived on scene just before 2 a.m. to see the majority of St. Charles Elementary damaged.

Spokane Fire Department battalion chief, David Heizer, said the priority shifted to protecting the church attached to the school.

Due to the condition of the building, the school will be closed Thursday.

Heizer told reporters on the scene the flames were 15 to 20 feet above the roof of the school. At least 47 fire crew members were on scene this morning.

Heizer tells KREM 2 photojournalist Al Lozano that the person who called 911 to report the fire said they heard an explosion.

No explosion has been confirmed, according to Spokane Fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No injuries have been reported.