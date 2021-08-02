Four United States Space Force members sworn in at Fairchild AFB

The three airmen and one lieutenant were the first four from Fairchild Air Force Base to be sworn in to the country's newest military branch.

FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. — Three airmen and a lieutenant were sworn in to the United States Space Force at Fairchild Air Force Base on Wednesday.

According to a FAFB Facebook post, the four were the first servicemembers from the base to be sworn into the the country's newest military branch.

The ceremony took place at the base's Michael Anderson statue, according to the post. Anderson was an astronaut who graduated from Cheney High School and died in the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster.