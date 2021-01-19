President Trump delivers 'farewell address' from White House in recorded video

In a nearly 20-minute video released Tuesday afternoon, President Trump said he is "truly proud of what we have achieved together" over his 4 years in office.

Outgoing President Donald Trump offered kind words to his successor in a "farewell address" on Tuesday afternoon from the White House.

“This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous," Trump said in a video posted online. "We extend our best wishes and we also want them to have luck, a very important word."

According to excepts released by the White House, Trump, who spent months trying to delegitimize President-elect Joe Biden's win with baseless allegations of mass voter fraud, will also trumpet in the nearly 20 minute video what he sees as his top achievements in office, including efforts to normalize relations in the Middle East.

"As I conclude my term as the 45th president of the United States. I stand before you, truly proud of what we have achieved together," Trump said in the message.

On Monday, First Lady Melania Trump released a video farewell message of her own going through certain initiatives she made an effort to work on during the four years the Trump administration was in office.

Trump was also expected to grant clemency to as many as 100 people on Tuesday, according to sources familiar with the plans, the Associated Press reported. The list of pardons and commutations was expected to include names that wouldn't be too familiar to the American public — regular people who have spent years languishing in prison — as well as politically-connected friends and allies like those he’s pardoned in the past.

Trump also has been using his final days in office to issue steady a stream of executive orders as he tries to lock in initiatives that President-elect Joe Biden is likely to ignore.

Trump is planning to skip Biden's inauguration and will fly to Florida on Wednesday morning.