Presidential Election 2020: Live results from across the US

WASHINGTON — After months of intense campaigning by President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, it all comes down to this.
Election Day in the United States is unfolding like no other, with nearly 100 million Americans having already cast their ballots before polls even opened on Tuesday.
In order to win the U.S. presidential election, a candidate must win in enough states to have 270 Electoral College votes.
States will begin to report results as polls close on election night. However, given the large surge in mail-in voting due to the coronavirus pandemic, there's a chance it could take some time to know the winner of the presidential election. That's because mail ballots generally require more time to process than those cast in-person.
Once The Associated Press declares a winner in a state, we'll update the list below. Until then, each state will show the number of electoral votes up for grabs.
State-by-state presidential results from Associated Press
Alabama - 9 electoral votes
Alaska - 3 electoral votes
Arizona - 11 electoral votes
Arkansas - 6 electoral votes
California - 55 electoral votes
Colorado - 9 electoral votes
Connecticut - 7 electoral votes
Delaware - 3 electoral votes
District of Columbia - 3 electoral votes
Florida - 29 electoral votes
Georgia - 16 electoral votes
Hawaii - 4 electoral votes
Idaho - 4 electoral votes
Illinois - 20 electoral votes
Indiana - 11 electoral votes
Iowa - 6 electoral votes
Kansas - 6 electoral votes
Kentucky - 8 electoral votes
Louisiana - 8 electoral votes
Maine - 4 electoral votes
Maryland - 10 electoral votes
Massachusetts - 11 electoral votes
Michigan - 16 electoral votes
Minnesota - 10 electoral votes
Mississippi - 6 electoral votes
Missouri - 10 electoral votes
Montana - 3 electoral votes
Nebraska - 5 electoral votes
Nevada - 6 electoral votes
New Hampshire - 4 electoral votes
New Jersey - 14 electoral votes
New Mexico - 5 electoral votes
New York - 29 electoral votes
North Carolina - 15 electoral votes
North Dakota - 3 electoral votes
Ohio - 18 electoral votes
Oklahoma - 7 electoral votes
Oregon - 7 electoral votes
Pennsylvania - 20 electoral votes
Rhode Island - 4 electoral votes
South Carolina - 9 electoral votes
South Dakota - 3 electoral votes
Tennessee - 11 electoral votes
Texas - 38 electoral votes
Utah - 6 electoral votes
Vermont - 3 electoral votes
Virginia - 13 electoral votes
Washington - 12 electoral votes
West Virginia - 5 electoral votes
Wisconsin - 10 electoral votes
Wyoming - 3 electoral votes
Which states have the most electoral college votes?
California, the most populous state, has 53 representatives in the House. Combine that with the state's two senators, and it has 55 electoral votes.
Texas has the second-most with 38 electoral votes. After that, New York and Florida are tied with 29 votes each. Then, it goes to Illinois and Pennsylvania with 20 each.
A simple majority of electoral votes is needed to win: 270. Ultimately, what happens with the popular vote doesn't matter in deciding who becomes president of the United States.