Thousands of Xfinity customers without TV, internet in Spokane area

Xfinity is reporting outages in Spokane and Spokane Valley. The company expects the outages to be fixed by 3 p.m., according to the outage map.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands of Xfinity customers in Spokane and Spokane Valley are without TV and Internet due to an outage, according to the company's outage map.

The map doesn't specify how many customers are impacted, but does show that over 2,500 customers in the 99216 are code, over 2,500 customers in the 99212 area code, and over 2,500 customers in the 99217 area code are without TV and internet service.

A notice shows that tv and internet services are expected to return around 3 p.m. Sunday.