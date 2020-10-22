911 outage: See list of backup emergency numbers in Washington state

911 services appear to be down across Washington state. See a growing list of backup emergency numbers.

Washington is experiencing a statewide 911 outage, according to local law enforcement.

The Emergency Management Division has a list of alternative numbers to use during an emergency.

In Seattle, call 206-625-5011 if you have an emergency. SPD says texting 911 is still available.

It's unclear what prompted the outage or when 911 services may be restored. Not all areas of the state are impacted.

Do not test 911 during the outage or call an emergency backup number to see if it is working. Please leave the lines available for real emergencies.

Adams County Dispatch 509-659-1122 Othello Area 509-488-2061 City of Ritzville 509-659-1313 City of Othello 509-488-3314

Asotin County Dispatch 509-243-4171 Clarkston 509-758-2331

Benton Couty Dispatch 509-628-0333

Chelan/Douglas Dispatch 509-663-9911 or 800-452-1732

Clallam County Dispatch 360-417-2259/2459 or 360-417-4970

Clark County Dispatch 360-693-3111

Clark County: 360-696-4461

Columbia County Dispatch 509-382-2518

Cowlitz County Dispatch 360-577-3098 Woodland & Amboy 360-225-8981 PIO Media Questions 360-430-6329

Douglas County 509-663-9911 or 800-452-1732

Ferry County Dispatch 509-775-3132

Franklin County Dispatch 509-628-0333

Garfield County Dispatch 509-843-3493 or 509-843-3494

Grant County Dispatch 509-762-1160

Grays Harbor County Dispatch 800-281-6944 or 360-533-8765

Island County Dispatch (see below) North and Central Whidbey 360-679-9567 South Whidbey 360-321-4400 Camano Island 360-629-2224

Jefferson County Dispatch 360-385-3831 or 360-344-9779 EXT. 0

King County (see below) Port of Seattle (& Sea-Tac Airport) 206-787-5401 Bothel Police (& Lake Forest Park) 425-486-1254 Redmond Police (& Duvall) 425-556-2500 Seattle Police 206-583-2111 or 206-625-5011 University of WA 206-685-8973 Issaquah Police (& Snoqualmie & North Bend) 425-837-3200 Enumclaw Police 360-825-3505 Eastside NORCOM (Normandy Park, Bellevue, Kirkland, Mercer Island, Clyde Hill & Medina) 425-577-5656 Valley Communications Center (Renton, Tukwila, Des Moines, Kent, Federal Way, Auburn, Algona, Pacific, & Black Diamond) 253-852-2121 King County Sheriff (Beauz Arts Village, Burien, Carnation, Kenmore, KCIA, Maply Valley, Metro Transit, Muckleshoot, Newcastle, Sammamish, City of SeaTac, Shoreline, Skykomish, Sound Transit, Woodinville, Covington, and Vashon Island) 206-296-3311

Kitsap County Dispatch 360-307-5844

Kittitas County (See Below) Upper Kittias 509-674-2584 Lower Kitttias 509-925-8534

Klickitat County Dispatch 509-773-4545

Lewis County Dispatch 360-740-1105

Lincoln County Dispatch 509-725-3501

Mason County Dispatch 360-426-4441 Belfair 360-277-5080

Okanogan County Dispatch 590-422-7232 or 509-422-6968 or 509-422-6967

Pacific County (See Below) South Bend 360-875-9397 Long Beach 360-642-9397

Pend Oreille County Dispatch 509-447-1980

Pierce County 911 253-798-4722 JBLM 253-912-4442

San Juan County Dispatch 360-378-4141

Skagit County Dispatch 360-428-3211 or 360-336-3131

Skamania County Dispatch 509-427-9490

Snohomish (SnoCom) 425-407-3970

Spokane County 509-456-2233

Stevens County 509-684-2555 or 509-675-7877 or 509-690-7717 or 509-690-1452

Thurston County 360-704-2740

Wahkiakum County 360-795-3535

Walla Walla County 509-527-1960 & 509-527-3766 (Alarms)

Whatcom County 360-676-6911/6711 Bellingham Fire 360-676-6811

Whitman 509-334-6601

Yakima County 509-453-9000

Washington State Patrol Pierce & Thurston: 253-538-3240 King: 425-401-7798 Asotin, Benton, Columbia, Franklin, Garfield, Walla Walla, Yakima: 509-575-2320 Colfax, Colville, Ritzville, Spokane: 509-227-6566 Clark, Cowlitz, Klickitat, Lewis, Skamania: 360-449-7999 Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Kittitas, Okanogan: 509-682-8090 Island, San Juan, Skagit, Snohomish, Whatcom: 360-654-1200

