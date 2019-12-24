PULLMAN, Wash. — The coroner has released the cause of death for a Washington State University freshman found dead at a fraternity in November.

Whitman County Coroner Annie Pillers ruled that Samuel Martinez, a 19-year-old student from Bellevue, died of “acute alcohol intoxication," otherwise known as alcohol poisoning. The manner of his death was accidental.

Pullman police found Martinez unconscious and not breathing at the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity at 8:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12, minutes after a 911 call was placed. Medics later determined that he was dead.

Pillers said Martinez died at 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 12, four hours before he was found.

Detectives told KREM in late November that they would meet with prosecutors to determine if criminal charges should be considered after autopsy results are completed.

The Pullman Police Department later told KREM that they were considering the possibility that hazing played a part in Martinez’s death.

KREM reached out to police for an update on the consideration of criminal charges but has not yet heard back.

Phil Weiler, Washington State University spokesperson, said the school wasn’t ruling out hazing as a factor in its investigation. Weiler said the university will likely finish their investigation after Jan. 1.

In a statement, Martinez’s family called him their “beautiful son and brother.”

"Sam was a beautiful spark of light, a comet that came and went through our lives too quickly. We are overcome with grief. And we are so grateful for your prayers and well wishes through this unbearable loss,” the statement reads in part.

