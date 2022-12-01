Here’s why White and Stevens passes are still closed

Crews are working to remove a large boulder preventing White Pass from safely reopening. Stevens Pass remains closed due to heavy snow and high avalanche danger.

SEATTLE — A historic snowstorm brought several feet of snow to the Cascades last week, forcing the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to close the four main mountain passes for safety reasons.

Snoqualmie and Blewett passes reopened Sunday, but White and Stevens passes were still closed Wednesday morning. However, it wasn’t just snow and dangerous driving conditions that kept at least one of the passes closed.

White Pass briefly opened Monday afternoon, but it was short-lived. The pass closed hours after it reopened due to a rockslide and unstable slopes. The WSDOT said the rockslide left a large boulder exposed about 125 feet above the highway near milepost 144. The department tweeted the boulder is about 12 feet by 8 feet by 6 feet.

Geotechnical engineers assessed the scene Tuesday morning and determined the boulder could dislodge with additional snow, rain and freezing and thawing temperatures, and it was too dangerous to reopen the highway.

A crew “who specializes in rock removal” will need to safely remove the large boulder, the WSDOT said. Crews were expected to try and remove the boulder on Wednesday and assess road conditions. There is no estimated time of reopening as of 11:10 a.m. Wednesday.

The eastbound lanes of White Pass are closed near Packwood (milepost 135). The WSDOT said westbound traffic is stopped near Upper Tieton Road (milepost 158) and Oak Creek Road (milepost 183). The WSDOT tweeted Tuesday afternoon that eastbound traffic won’t be allowed past Packwood, and westbound traffic won’t be allowed past the summit of White Pass.

Stevens Pass also remained closed Wednesday morning. The WSDOT said there was continued avalanche danger in “rare paths” and multiple 30- to 35-foot-tall snow slides over the roadway. There have been more than 200 snow slides since last week in Tumwater Canyon, east of Stevens Pass – affecting the state's ability to reopen the pass itself.

The department previously said it was “unlikely” Stevens Pass would reopen before Wednesday.

In addition to all the snow, freezing rain and ice are also issues across Stevens Pass. The WSDOT tweeted two photos Wednesday morning showing crews attempting to remove “several inches of compact ice” from the roadway.

The department said crews were forced out of the area Tuesday because of avalanche danger and freezing rain. WSDOT crews “completed about 80% of snow slide clearing” on the west side of Stevens Pass before conditions changed Tuesday afternoon.

The department’s avalanche team was expected to do more work Wednesday morning if conditions stabilized before maintenance crews could safely start clearing more snow and debris from the area.

The WSDOT also warned drivers about deer on US 2 when Stevens Pass eventually reopens.

“The snow is too deep and unstable for [deer] to climb the canyon walls and the only place for them to walk is in the single plowed lane or blower cut, giving yet another obstacle for crews to work around,” the WSDOT posted on Facebook Wednesday morning.