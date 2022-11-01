Leavenworth continues to dig out of record snowfall

Four feet of snow fell in 48 hours, an unprecedented amount that essentially brought the area to a standstill.

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — The town of Leavenworth is still digging out after historic snowfall over the weekend that left many with no option but to wait out the weather.

Crews, city snow plows, and contractors have been working around the clock to move truckloads of snow to any available empty lot.

“We got freezing rain this morning which on top of the snow makes things very icy. There were cars going off the road all over the county. And that ice stretched as far east as Spokane,” said Christie Voos, a spokesperson for the City of Leavenworth.

On Tuesday, the National Guard put in a full day of work. The primary goal of the National Guard is wellness checks. Members knocked on 250 doors in Chelan County as many residents haven’t been able to leave home due to all the snowfall. National Guard members are also delivering food and helping to shovel as needed.

On Tuesday night, the attention turned to the forecast, with freezing rain predicted that could mean an increased risk of avalanche danger in the mountains and the possibility of flooding.

Meanwhile, Steven Pass west of Leavenworth remains closed from the west end of the city to seven miles east of Skykomish due to heavy snow accumulation and extreme avalanche danger. The Washington State Department of Transportation reported it was unlikely the pass would reopen before Jan. 12.