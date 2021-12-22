‘No, no, NO!!! Please STOP weaving between our plows.’ | WSDOT asks drivers to give plows more room

The Washington State Department of Transportation said its crews reported several close calls with drivers, including at least one weaving between plows.

SPOKANE, Wash. — As road crews are out trying to clear snow and make the roads safer, they are facing another danger from drivers who are getting too close to snowplows.

The Washington State Department of Transportation reported that its crews had several close calls overnight between its plow trucks and other vehicles.

The WSDOT East Twitter account shared details of one of those close calls. In the Tweet, WSDOT said, “No, no, NO!!! Please STOP weaving between our plows. We have five plows heading east on I-90 down Sunset Hill and an SUV I watched on camera dart between two plows. Please give them space to do their jobs!”

With so many close calls, WSDOT turned on its message boards with a message that said, “Please don’t crowd the plows.”

Passing a snowplow can be dangerous. WSDOT said plow operators have limited visibility of other vehicles on the road. Also, the plows may be throwing snow from either direction.

WSDOT shares these tips for drivers in the snow:

Clear snow and ice from all windows – and the roof of your vehicle – before you drive

Allow extra time to reach your destination

Check road conditions before traveling either online or on the mobile app

Be aware of changing weather conditions

Ensure your vehicle is in good working order and has appropriate tires for winter travel

Pack chains and other winter driving supplies in your vehicle

If you do decide to travel during a snow and ice event, drive for the conditions and to your capabilities

Remember to:

Slow down.

Give road crews plenty of room to work.

Don't pass a plow, operators have limited visibility of other vehicles and may be throwing snow from either direction.

Leave extra space between you and the vehicle in front of you.

Give yourself extra room to stop.