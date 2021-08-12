Eastbound I-90 closed at Snoqualmie Pass as Winter Weather Warning hits Cascade mountains

The Cascade passes could see up to a foot and a half of snow from Wednesday through Thursday morning.

SEATTLE — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 are closed just west of Snoqualmie Pass as a Winter Storm Warning continues to be in effect for the Cascades of Snohomish and King counties, and western Chelan County.

I-90 was closed shortly before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday so that crews could clear vehicles that were not chained up and spun out.

Eastbound I-90 is closed just west of the summit (MP 47) to clear spun out vehicles that did not chain up. — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) December 8, 2021

Chains are required for all vehicles that are not four-wheel or all-wheel drive at Snoqualmie Pass. However, those vehicles are also recommended to chain up.

The warning from the National Weather Service (NWS) is in effect for areas above 2,000 feet and is expected to last through 10 a.m. Thursday. A Winter Storm Warning issued for the north and south Cascades was canceled Wednesday morning.

Specific areas impacted by the warning include Darrington, Baring, Skykomish and Stevens and Snoqualmie passes.

The NWS said the Cascades of Snohomish and King counties could get additional snow accumulations of 8-16 inches. Between 2-13 inches of snow is possible over Stevens Pass in western Chelan County.

Difficult travel conditions are likely, with 1 to 2 inches of snow potentially falling per hour. The highest snowfall rates are expected between Stevens and Snoqualmie passes.

Winds are expected to be blowing hard at Stevens Pass and Cascade Crest through Thursday morning, too, with gusts reaching as high as 50 mph.

Winter storm warnings in effect through Thursday morning for the Cascades with 12-18 inches of new snow expected at Stevens and Snoqualmie Pass. Snow levels lowering to 1000-2000 ft today. Snow increasing later this am as a Puget Sound convergence zone moves into the area. #wawx pic.twitter.com/UnD86ECkiB — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 8, 2021

Snow levels should stay low through Thursday morning with snowflakes possible in the lowlands early. Areas north of Everett may get a dusting of snow but no significant accumulations are forecasted.

The system will clear out Friday as another system approaches from the northwest. The weekend is expected to see snow levels remain between 2,500-3,500 feet, with the passes expected to get more than 2 feet of snow.

Anyone looking to travel over the passes over the next few days should stay up-to-date with the latest travel alerts and potential closures from the Washington Department of Transportation.

Judging by the forecast it's likely chains will be required sometime in the next few days on mountain passes. Most pass closures are due to drivers going too fast, not chaining up, crashing & blocking the road. So please have chains & know how to put them on. pic.twitter.com/UIyQXRtbnR — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) December 8, 2021