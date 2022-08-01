Wildfire burning 5,000 acres near Vantage, Level 2 evacuation notice issued

Vantage Highway is currently closed from No. 81 Road in Ellensburg to Recreation Drive in Vantage.

VANTAGE, Wash. — A wildfire near Vantage Highway in Kittitas County has burned 5,000 acres, according to the Central Washington Interagency Communications Center. The sheriff's office has issued a Level 2 evacuation notice for those living in the town of Vantage.

A brush fire and strong winds sparked the wildfire at 12:05 p.m. on Monday.

Extra help is on the way for what we’re calling the #VantageHighwayFire, burning 5,000 acres on both sides of Vantage Highway near I-90 & town of Vantage near the Columbia River. About 40 homes are threatened. Kittitas County Fire District 4 request for mobilization was approved. — WA Emergency Management (@waEMD) August 1, 2022

Vantage Highway is currently closed from No. 81 Road (Ellensburg) to Recreation Drive (Vantage). Sections of I-90 West have also been closed Monday as the flames spread.

A Level 2 evacuation notice means "there is a fire in the area that may threaten your safety and the safety of your family," according to Kittitas County Emergency Management.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

