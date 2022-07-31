Oregon wildfires burning between Bend and Crater Lake after lightning storms

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. — Firefighters are battling multiple wildfires burning in the forests between Bend and Crater Lake in central Oregon this weekend. A map from central Oregon fire officials shows numerous lightning strikes in the area of these wildfires over the weekend. These mark the first significant fires of Oregon's wildfire season.
Windigo Fire
As of Monday morning, the Windigo Fire, burning near Windigo Pass, had grown to 1,500 acres and was 0% contained, the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center (NICC) reported. The fire, burning timber in the Umpqua National Forest, was first reported Saturday afternoon near Forest Service Road 60 along the Douglas-Klamath county line, according to the U.S. Forest Service (USFS).
Because of this wildfire, the Pacific Crest Trail Association (PCTA) has asked hikers to stay off the trail between Crater Lake National Park and Willamette Pass. More information can be found on the PCTA website.
Potter Fire
The Potter Fire was reported near Potter Mountain in the Willamette National Forest around 9 a.m. Sunday, the USFS said in a Facebook post. This fire is "very active although in a relatively remote area," the agency said. It has grown to 400 acres and is 0% contained as of Monday morning, NICC reported.
Tolo Mountain Fire
Several miles south-southeast of the Windigo Fire, the Tolo Mountain Fire has burned 41 acres in the Deschutes National Forest. It's estimated to be 50% contained as of Monday morning, the Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch Center (COIDC) reported.
Fly Creek Fire
The Fly Creek Fire, burning in the Sisters Ranger District in Jefferson County near Lake Billy Chinook, has burned 280 acres and is 5% contained, as of Monday morning. Portions of Lake Billy Chinook will be closed for public safety Monday as needed, the COIDC reported.
McKinney Fire (California)
Just south of the Oregon border in northern California, the McKinney Fire has burned nearly 56,000 acres in the Klamath National Forest, as of Monday morning. It's California's largest wildfire of the year so far and officials haven't determined the cause. Nearly 5,000 Northern California homes and other structures were threatened and an unknown number of buildings have burned, according to the USFS. On Sunday, the Oregon State Fire Marshal sent three task forces made up of 41 firefighters to assist with the response to this fire.