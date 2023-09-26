Asbestos testing for Oregon Road Fire debris sets victims back on rebuilding lost homes

One woman who lost her home says one positive asbestos sample from her basement classified her entire property as 'hazardous material.'

ELK, Wash. — The Oregon Road Fire continues to frustrate homeowners who lost everything.

As clean up begins, some say the unnecessary costs of the fire are starting to add up. One of those residents, Annie Patrick, had her home burnt to nothing.

Annie called her home "God's Grace."

"Because it was his grace that allowed us to buy a 10-acre parcel with a creek going through the middle," Annie said. "It was more than I ever dreamed."

Once she rebuilds her home, she plans on calling it "God's Grace Rises From the Ashes."

"God only knows what my future plans hold, but I will be on this property 'til the end," Annie said.

But, all future planes are on hold until a certified asbestos abatement company can safely remove the debris. All because of one positive asbestos sample from her basement. Patrick says her tester told her all of her property must be treated as hazardous material.

"You tested 40 and only one spot?" Annie said. "Couldn't that just have been an object? Why is my whole place contaminated? Those are questions that aren't getting answers. Expensive. You know, one and you're done."

Annie says insurance money spent on testing and removal will put her back on money for rebuilding. She says she would rather handle the problem quickly than drag it out and wait.

"I think I should be able to bury my asbestos on property for free," Annie said.

While Spokane County Emergency Management hears homeowners' frustrations, Public Information Officer Gerry Bozarth doesn't recommend burying asbestos.

"There are other toxins in that and that will eventually get into the groundwater so we can't have people doing that," Bozarth said.

Bozarth says the county is working to take some of the burden off fire-affected homeowners.

"If people do not have the funding to dispose of that properly, that is what we're working on right now so people don't have to do things like that," Bozarth said.

Bozarth says the county is trying to secure state funding for debris management for uninsured homeowners needing to pay for asbestos testing. If funding is available, insured homeowners may also be eligible.

Bozarth says money may be secured in the next few years.

Annie says she's been living in Idaho since the fire. But, this weekend, she says she's set to receive an RV she plans to park on her old property. She says she will spend the winter in her RV, waiting until she can rebuild.

