FERRY COUNTY, Wash. — A fire that may have been sparked by lightning is burning at least 15 acres on the Colville Indian Reservation on Friday.

Mt. Tolman Fire Control officials say the fire is burning near Lake Roosevelt. Its size is estimated somewhere between 15 and 20 acres.

Fire officials say they should be able to contain the fire by the end of the day on Friday.

No evacuation notices are in place right now, according to fire officials. The fire is burning away from structures in the wilderness and the closest residence is about two to three miles away.

KREM viewer Joanne Sherwood sent photos of the fire, which she said is burning directly across from Hanson Harbor. She called in the fire at about 3 .m. on Friday.

Fire officials said another fire sparked nearby at about 6:30 a.m. on Friday. Sherwood said she saw the fire burning east of the first.

The second fire is estimated at less than one tenth of an acre, fire officials said.

RELATED: Watch: Lightning strikes power box, damages two North Spokane homes

RELATED: Is it safe to watch lightning outdoors during a thunderstorm?

RELATED: Two Spokane Valley homes catch fire in 4 hours during thunderstorm

Fire danger is high in eastern Washington as a Red Flag Warning is in effect for many areas, including Spokane.

The warning is in effect from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday for lightning produced by thunderstorms and increased fire spread caused by afternoon gusts.

Winds are expected to increase to 10 to 20 mph, with gusts of about 25 mph in the afternoon.

A Red Flag Warning means critical fire weather conditions are occurring or will occur shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

RELATED: Red Flag Warning issued in Spokane for morning lightning, afternoon wind