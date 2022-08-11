Fire near Cheney Plaza prompts Level 2 evacuations; Chapman Lake Fire contained

Level 2 evacuations are in place for areas burning around Bonnie Lake.

CHENEY, Wash. — Spokane County Fire District No.3 is reporting a fire burning around Bonnie Lake. The fire was first reported on Thursday afternoon and is currently burning approximately 30 acres.

According to Spokane County Fire District No.3, Level 2 Evacuations are in place for all homes along Long Road from Rock Lake to the southern border across to Blackman Road., along Texas Ferry and to the north of Cheney Plaza.

A Level 2 evacuation means residents should be ready to leave the area in a moment's notice.

Fire crews are reporting the fire has burned 30 acres and is 0% contained. Fire crews from across the region are responding to the area to help with containment.

Air and ground crews are working to keep the fire in its current footprint.

A fire on Chapman Lake was reported earlier on Thursday but was contained shortly after it was reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.