Fire breaks out at middle school near Grand Coulee

ALMIRA, Wash. — A fire broke out at Almira Middle School on Tuesday around 4:30 p.m.

According to Lincoln County Sheriff Wade Magers, no one was inside the school when the fire started. Classes and after school activities were cancelled on Tuesday due to a power outage.

According to Magers, numerous fire districts are on scene and deputies are doing traffic control. Authorities ask the public to stay away from the area until the fire is contained.

The Almira School District is located south of Grand Coulee.

