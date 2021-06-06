Fire burning along I-90 near Ellensburg contained, crews cleaning scene

VANTAGE, Wash. — Firefighters have contained a fire that was burning along I-90 eastbound on Sunday afternoon.
Crews will be working over night to help clean up the scene.
The fire caused eastbound lane closures as firefighters to work along the roadway to extinguish the flames. The traffic notice for the lane closure expired at 7 p.m. on Sunday.
The fire burned at least 40 acres near milepost 141, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.
According to the GCSO, air crews were used to help extinguish the flames due to the dry terrain in the area.
There are no injuries and no evacuations reported.
This is a developing story and we will update with more information when we receive it.