Fire burning along I-90 near Ellensburg contained, crews cleaning scene

VANTAGE, Wash. — Firefighters have contained a fire that was burning along I-90 eastbound on Sunday afternoon.

Crews will be working over night to help clean up the scene.

The fire caused eastbound lane closures as firefighters to work along the roadway to extinguish the flames. The traffic notice for the lane closure expired at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

The fire burned at least 40 acres near milepost 141, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

According to the GCSO, air crews were used to help extinguish the flames due to the dry terrain in the area.

There are no injuries and no evacuations reported.

#I90Fire contained and in mop up. Local resources will be leaving the scene. State resources have assumed command. Fire cause unknown. This is the final post for this incident. pic.twitter.com/7klpFqEuHz — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) June 7, 2021