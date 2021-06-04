Shore Acres fire in Loon Lake threatens structures, spreads to 8 acres

The fire started just after 2 p.m. on Mt Moriah Way in Loon Lake.

LOON LAKE, Wash. — The Shore Acres fire in Loon Lake has burned ten acres and is threatening multiple structures in the area on Friday.

The fire started just after 2 p.m. on Mt Moriah Way. The Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has reported flames of four to eight feet. The fire is threatening multiple structures, including a public boat launch. The fire has already burned one shed and one garage, according to Stevens County Fire Department District #1.

Spokane Fire Department District #4, Bureau of Land Management and the Department of Natural Resources joined Stevens County in responding to the call. DNR said 50 firefighters are working to extinguish the flames.

Red Flag Warnings are currently in effect for the Columbia Basin, including central and southern Washington, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday. The key weather conditions resulting in this are the winds, forecast to gust up to 35mph, and low relative humidity, as low as 12% during the day.

Stevens County Fire said in a Facebook post that the Shore Acres Fire is "wind-driven."

If Red Flag Warnings are issued, people should be conscious to do everything they can to prevent starting a wildfire. This includes respecting local burn bans and extinguishing campfires, safely dispose of cigarettes, and not parking on dry grass. Anything that prevents man made fires on these days is vital.