Biden approves disaster relief for Malden and Pine City, other areas after wildfires

Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers and other state lawmakers urged President Biden to sign off on a statewide Major Disaster Declaration.

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. — President Joe Biden has approved federal aid for Malden and Pine City, along with other areas in Eastern Washington, nearly five months after devastating wildfires in the region burned hundreds of thousands of acres.

More than 85% of all buildings in Malden and Pine City, located in rural Whitman County, burned to the ground in the Babb Road Fire. Residents have not been able to clean up or rebuild since the wildfire sparked on Labor Day in 2020.

Washington State Senators Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray, along with Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, are among those who urged Biden to sign Governor Jay Inslee's September request for a statewide Major Disaster Declaration.

Biden granted the request on Thursday, Feb. 4, triggering the release of funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide disaster relief for nine counties — including Whitman — and two tribes in Eastern Washington that were affected by the wildfires. His approval followed months of delays on aid from President Donald Trump's administration.

Individual assistance to people and households in Malden who were affected by the wildfires remains under review. Regardless, Mayor Dan Hardwood said on Thursday that the approval from Biden gives residents "a chance to move forward."

Inslee released a statement on Thursday following Biden's approval of the Major Disaster Declaration request:

“Our state experienced extensive damage during last year’s wildfire season, particularly in Central and Eastern Washington. While it has been a long wait, I’m pleased to say the Biden administration has approved our Major Disaster Declaration request for nine counties and two tribes in Eastern Washington. This financial assistance will help rebuilding public infrastructure that suffered damage – things like power lines, roadways, fencing around public areas and water and sewage systems.

While we are still waiting on approval for our application for individual assistance in Whitman County, which would help private residents who lost homes or suffered property damage in the wildfires, today’s approval for FEMA aid by the White House will help get these communities moving more swiftly toward recovery.”

In a statement, McMorris Rodgers also applauded Biden's approval of the federal aid. She had previously sent three letters to Trump's administration urging approval of Inslee's request and spoke with him personally in December 2020.

In January 2020, McMorris Rodgers wrote to Biden in an effort to ensure Inslee's request "received attention and swift approval," according to her office.

Her full statement released in response to Biden's approval of the aid on Thursday is as follows:

“I visited Malden and Pine City days after the fire, and the devastation took my breath away. The biggest fear I heard when I visited was that after the speeches were over and the news cameras were gone, politicians would forget about Malden. I have worked tirelessly since that visit to make sure that didn’t happen and to push to get these communities the relief they so desperately need. Individuals, families, and businesses in Malden and Pine City are still piecing their lives back together months later. This support is long overdue and I applaud the Biden administration for taking action to approve Governor Inslee’s Disaster Declaration Request. I will continue leading the effort to ensure federal resources reach these communities without delay.”

On Dec. 8, 2020, Sen. Murray also led Washington state's full congressional delegation in a letter to Trump and FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor urging approval of Inslee's request. This followed letters from the entire delegation first on Sept. 18 and then again on Oct. 13.

Senators Murray and Cantwell also wrote to Biden on Jan, 22, urging him to quickly approve Inslee's request.

Murray released the following statement after Biden's approval:

“I’m so glad that President Biden listened to the pleas of the communities and Tribes who have been devastated by wildfires, and moved quickly to grant a disaster declaration and relief after the previous administration’s delays. I appreciate everyone in Malden and other affected communities who have shared their stories with me to take to the White House and advocate for aid—your words and efforts have been critical to getting this done. Ensuring you get all the resources you need, including individual assistance, remains a top priority for me, and I will continue working with the Biden-Harris Administration to see this through till you’ve recovered.”