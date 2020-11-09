'He gave everything to his job': Wife remembers late Moses Lake firefighter

The wife of late Moses Lake Firefighter Andrew Deering said he died by suicide. She is sharing his story to encourage others to talk about mental illness.

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The wife of a Moses Lake firefighter who passed away over Labor Day weekend is remembering her late husband as a man who always gave back to others.

Andrew Lee Deering's wife, Tasiya, said he died by suicide while the family was vacationing at Rockaway Beach in Oregon. She told KREM that her husband struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder, adding that "he gave everything to his job."

Deering, 43, passed away at Legacy Emmanuel Hospital in Portland, Oregon, on Sept. 10, according to his obituary. He was born in Clarkston, Washington, and graduated from Moses Lake High School in 1995.

Tasiya, who serves as administrative coordinator for the Moses Lake Fire Department, married Andrew in Deer Park on Sept. 8, 2018. He had two daughters, Emma and Lauren, and a stepdaughter named Teagan.

Andrew also became a grandfather to Naiyah Lee Patino in 2019, his obituary said.

“He loved his family, he loved his friends, he loved his community," Tasiya said.

A friend who organized a GoFundMe for Deering's family said he was subjected to "severe degrees of trauma" in his work as a first responder, including witnessing two children and their father lose their lives in a fire.

In the wake of her husband's death, Tasiya is encouraging people to be open in talking about mental illness — especially first responders. She also wants to promote awareness about mental health issues.

Andrew joined the Moses Lake Fire Department as a volunteer before he was offered a full-time position five years later, according to his obituary. During his 20-year service to the fire department, Andrew was "very passionate" about his job, Tasiya said.

His selfless nature was even apparent in death. Andrew's organs were donated and helped four different families, Tasiya said.

Many community members reached out to Tasiya after her husband's death to offer condolences and pay respects, she said.

"One thing that came out for everybody was that he had a heart of gold. He was the best guy," Tasiya said.

IAFF Local 1258 first announced Andrew's passing on Sept. 11, asking community members to keep him and his family in their prayers.

Law enforcement agencies in Moses Lake also paid their respects to Deering and shared their condolences for his family.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Deering family and the Moses Lake Fire Department. Andrew was a loving husband and dedicated firefighter and will be greatly missed by all that knew him," the Moses Lake Police Department wrote on Facebook.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office asked people to join the agency in honoring Deering's memory by "holding his colleagues and family in your thoughts."

The GoFundMe for Deering's family has raised more than $1,300 in one day. Its goal is $50,000 to help alleviate some of the family's financial burdens.